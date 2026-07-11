Gangster Arrested For Threatening Doctor & Demanding Rs 50,000 Extortion At Pune Hospital | Representational Image

Pune: Laxmi Nagar Police have arrested a history-sheeter for allegedly threatening a senior doctor with death and demanding Rs 50,000 in extortion after entering a hospital armed with a sickle in Yerawada.

The accused has been identified as Amol Jivraj Pille (45), a resident of Jay Jawan Nagar, Laxminagar, Yerawada. Police said he has a criminal record and is already facing assault cases.

The incident took place at Mathura Hospital in Jay Jawan Nagar at around 9.30 pm on July 8.

A complaint in the case was lodged by Dr Subhash Shankarrao Kokane (75), a resident of Neelkamal, Maharashtra Housing Society, Yerawada.

According to the police, Pille entered the hospital carrying a sickle and demanded Rs 50,000 from Dr Kokane. He allegedly threatened to kill the doctor if the money was not paid.

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After issuing the threat, the accused reportedly came out onto the road outside the hospital and waved the sickle in the air, creating panic among residents and passers-by.

Following the complaint, the Laxminagar Police launched a search operation. Acting on specific information, officers traced and arrested Pille late on Thursday night while he was allegedly roaming in the area with the sickle in his possession.

Police have registered a case and are further investigating the incident.