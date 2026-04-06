Gang War Turns Deadly In Nanded, Multiple Murders Spark Panic | Sourced

Nanded: The series of gang-related violence in Nanded shows no signs of abating, with multiple murders reported within a span of 48 hours, triggering panic among residents across the city.



In a shocking incident, three murders linked to a gang rivalry were reported near E-square Chowk on Canal Road in the early hours of Friday. The violence was followed by yet another brutal killing in the Lohar Galli/Murmura Gully area late Saturday night, intensifying fear in the region.



According to police, Arjit Singh Chavan (25) was attacked by members of a rival gang while returning home after watching a movie with friends. The assailants, allegedly tracking his movements, intercepted and attacked him with sharp weapons in a premeditated assault, killing him on the spot.



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During the clash, members of the rival group, identified as Sayyed Avez and Mohammad Arbaz, were also seriously injured. They were rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, in a dramatic turn of events, Arjit's brother, Rajesh Chavan, allegedly attacked Avez and Arbaz inside the hospital’s casualty ward. Both succumbed to their injuries during treatment, causing panic among hospital staff, patients, and visitors.



Police said the violence stemmed from a long-standing rivalry between the Sada gang and the Sai Lala gang. Following the triple murder, tensions remained high in the city.



Within 24 hours, another murder was reported when Ranjeetsingh Tablewale was attacked with sharp weapons in the Lohar Galli/Murmura Gully area on Saturday night. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.





The police have since launched a massive crackdown. Combing operations are underway across the city, and multiple teams have been formed to trace the absconding accused.



So far, six individuals, Sonu Raut, Shakir Khan, Sambhaji Patil, Nagesh Ladde, Gajanan Chavan and Pradeep Chavan, have been arrested in connection with the triple murder case. Two cross FIRs have been registered, and the accused were produced before a Judicial Magistrate (First Class), who remanded them to police custody till April 8.



Police Inspector Santosh Tambe said further investigations are ongoing, and additional arrests are likely as authorities work to curb escalating gang violence in the city.