Ganeshotsav 2026: Over 35,000 Women Recite Atharvashirsha At Pune’s Dagdusheth Ganpati On Rishi Panchami | VIDEO

More than 35,000 women gathered at the Dagdusheth Ganpati festival pavilion on the occasion of Rishi Panchami to participate in a mass recitation of the Atharvashirsha, creating a spiritually charged atmosphere in the heart of the city. The annual event, organised by the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust and Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal, witnessed huge participation from women dressed in traditional attire.

The recitation was held as part of the Trust’s 134th Ganeshotsav celebrations and marked the 41st year of the Atharvashirsha recitation initiative. The ceremony took place in front of a replica of Prem Mandir, one of the key attractions of this year’s festival decorations.

Devotees gather despite rain

Despite the rainy weather, women began arriving at the venue as early as 2 a.m. to participate in the programme. The gathering extended from the Dagdusheth Ganpati festival pavilion to the Nana Wada area, with devotees joining the collective prayers.

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The event began with a conch-blowing ceremony, followed by the chanting of Omkar and devotional songs, including “Ganraja Gananayaka” and “Morya Re Bappa Morya Re.” The women then recited the Atharvashirsha together, offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. Chants of “Morya, Morya, Dagdusheth Morya” echoed through the area as participants raised their hands and clapped in unison.

Officials attend ceremony

Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, Divisional Commissioner Sheetal Teli-Ugle, Trust president Sunil Rasne, treasurer Mahesh Suryawanshi and several office-bearers and volunteers attended the event. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Krishikesh Rawale, was present during the ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Mayor Manjusha Nagpure said, “A festival becomes complete only when women participate in it with enthusiasm and contribute to its preparations. Through this programme, strength and energy have been generated for the entire city of Pune.”

Women travel from other cities

Women from Mumbai, Satara, Kolhapur, Latur and other cities also travelled to Pune to participate in the mass recitation. The event highlighted the significant role of women in preserving religious traditions and contributing to the city’s vibrant Ganeshotsav celebrations.