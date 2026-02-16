G. H. Raisoni College Hosts Grand Innovation, Technology And Entrepreneurship International Conference In Jalgaon

G. H. Raisoni College Hosts International Innovation Conference In Jalgaon | Sourced

Jalgaon: The success of colleges is not measured only by grand infrastructure, an attractive campus or admission numbers, but also " how many startups a college creates and how many real opportunities and impetus students get from those startups; these are the real parameters of success,” asserted Mr Makarand Kulkarni, CEO of Magic Incubation Foundation.

G. H. Raisoni College of Engineering and Management was speaking as the chief guest at the 5th International Conference on Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship ‘ITE 2026’ based on the central concept of “Driving Strategic Competitiveness through Digital Transformation and Sustainable Innovation”. The chairperson of the conference was Prof. Dr Preeti Agarwal.

In his guidance, Makarand Kulkarni said that success stories do not happen only in metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Pune; cities like Jalgaon also have the same potential, determination and opportunities. He instilled confidence in the local youth. In his guidance, he explained that startups are not just businesses but also effective tools for transformation that accelerate the local economy.

Stating that strong coordination between educational institutions, industry and government is necessary to strengthen the regional economic ecosystem, he expressed his belief that if innovation, innovation labs, incubation centres and mentorship networks are established at the college level, students can become ‘job creators’ instead of ‘job seekers’. Stating that in the era of digital transformation, increasing competitiveness through effective use of AI, data analytics and cloud technology is the need of the hour, he appealed to the students to adopt courage, consistency and innovative thinking.

In the beginning, Prof. G. H. Raisoni Institute Director and Chairperson of the Council Dr Priti Agarwal said, “Innovation and technology are two sides of the same coin, and in the era of Industry 5.0, it is essential to combine cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain with creative thinking,” adding that the main objective of the conference is to create a strong link between academic research and practical implementation in the industry; provide world-class guidance to young researchers; and promote startup culture.

Raisoni Institute has so far filed more than 350 copyrights and 250 patents and is constantly making efforts to cultivate a culture of research and innovation among students. Development of skills like team building, creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving approaches and skill development is possible only through such conferences, she added.

International Collaboration and Expert Guidance

The conference received academic support from AIMS and SUNY Morrisville (USA). Prof. Dr Kshipra Moghe from COEP Pune presented “Industry 5.0". He explained the need to integrate human values into technology while guiding on the topic of “The Role of Design Thinking in the Future”. Prof. Dr Christopher M.

Scalzo from SUNY Morrisville (USA) conducted a hybrid workshop on “Innovation and Creativity for Future Goals” and convinced the students about the importance of artificial intelligence, machine learning and innovative thinking. “AI is not just a word but is the centre of transformation in a rapidly changing world. In the next 25 years, India should create a century of progress through the convergence of science, technology and industry,” he said. In the concluding session, Dr Hetti Karunia Tunjungsari from the University of Indonesia guided the discussion on the topic of “Sustainable Innovation and Global Consumer Behaviour”. Guidance was given on sustainability, changing consumer behaviour and competition in the global market. This international conference was moderated and voted on by Prof. Dr Jyoti Jakhete.