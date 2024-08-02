Future Doctor Turns Killer, Breaks his Leg During Fight with Girlfriend, Pushes Her off Building | Representative Image

In a shocking incident, the boyfriend of a first-year MBBS student at Krishna Medical College, Malkapur, Karad, took extreme step after a heated argument and allegedly pushed her off a building. The matter was kept extremely secret initially. Finally, after learning about the nature of the incident, the parents of the deceased rushed to the location and filed a complaint with the police, bringing the matter to light.

The young woman, Aroshi Mishra (age 21), died on the spot, while the suspected accused boyfriend is Dhruv Chikkar from Sonipat, Haryana.

Both Aroshi and Dhruv were first-year students at Krishna Medical College in Malkapur near Karad city.

Previously, Aroshi and Dhruv had studied together in Delhi. Dhruv was staying in the Suncity Building near Krishna Medical College, while Aroshi was also staying nearby. On Tuesday night, July 30, Dhruv allegedly invited Aroshi to his flat.

He suspected an affair

"He accused her of having an affair with another boy, leading to a heated argument. During the altercation, Dhruv pushed Aroshi from the second floor, resulting in her death on the spot. Dhruv was also injured in the fight, with a broken leg, and is undergoing treatment in the hospital," official said.

The case was initially kept secret after the incident on Tuesday night. A sudden death was reported at the city police station, but the details were not disclosed. On the night of July 31, Aroshi's mother rushed to Karad and brought the truth to light. She filed a complaint for the murder of her daughter. Subsequently, a case was registered against Dhruv under Section 103 (1), and the news about the incident broke on Thursday morning.

Karad attracts students from across the state and abroad for education in various institutions, including Krishna Medical College, which is part of the Krishna Charitable Trust in Malkapur. Dhruv lived in the Suncity Building in Malkapur and invited Aroshi to his flat on the night of July 30. After being pushed around 11pm, Aroshi died on the spot. Initially, the police reported it as a sudden death, but after Aroshi's mother arrived and filed a complaint, a murder case was registered against Dhruv.