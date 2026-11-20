‘FSI Monster Could Consume Pune’: All-Party Corporators Demand Changes To UDCPR In PMC’s General Body Meeting | AI

Pune: The growing number of high-rise buildings in Pune, coupled with inadequate development of public infrastructure and civic amenities, came under sharp criticism from corporators across party lines during the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) General Body meeting on Friday. Raising concerns over the shortcomings of the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR), corporators alleged that the liberal provision of Floor Space Index (FSI) had accelerated construction activity without a corresponding improvement in roads, parking facilities, water supply and drainage infrastructure.

Shrinking Public Spaces And Inadequate Civic Amenities Raise Concerns

They warned that while developers were increasingly constructing high-rise buildings, the availability of public spaces and essential civic amenities was shrinking. Consequently, citizens spending crores of rupees to purchase homes were being forced to struggle for basic facilities. The members demanded amendments to the UDCPR, arguing that the existing provisions were putting the city’s environment, infrastructure and future at risk. A proposal seeking changes to the regulations will be sent to the State Government following further deliberations.

House Leader, Ganesh Bidkar expressed concern over the unchecked grant of FSI, warning that the “FSI monster could consume the city”. He pointed out that although premium FSI had increased the PMC’s revenue, the number of land acquisition cases through Transferable Development Rights (TDR) had declined. This, in turn, was creating difficulties for the civic administration in securing land required for essential infrastructure and development projects.

Declining Land Acquisition Through TDR Hampers Development Projects

Bidkar said, “The FSI monster could consume the city. Although premium FSI has increased the civic body’s revenue, land acquisition through TDR has declined, creating difficulties in securing land required for development works. The issue requires an extensive discussion, and a proposal recommending changes to the existing regulations will be forwarded to the State Government.”

Mayor Manjusha Nagpure also acknowledged the need to revise the development regulations, keeping citizens health and environmental concerns in mind. She said a special General Body meeting would be convened to seek suggestions and views from corporators on the issue.

Nagpure said, “Considering citizens health and environmental concerns, amendments to the regulations are necessary. A special meeting will be convened to obtain suggestions from members. Subsequently, a proposal to amend the regulations under Section 37(1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act will be forwarded to the State Government.”

The demand for changes comes amid concerns that the rapid pace of real estate development in Pune is not being matched by the expansion of supporting civic infrastructure. Corporators maintained that the existing development framework needed to be reviewed to ensure that urban growth did not come at the cost of public amenities, environmental sustainability and the quality of life of residents.

City Engineer, Aniruddha Pawaskar acknowledged that the implementation of the UDCPR had resulted in a reduction in the availability of parking spaces, amenity spaces and open spaces, while placing additional pressure on roads, water supply and drainage infrastructure.

Pawaskar said, “To encourage public transportation, projects such as the High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR), Inner Ring Road and Outer Ring Road are being undertaken. Additional FSI has been permitted around Metro corridors to encourage greater use of Metro services. Providing housing facilities to citizens is also one of the objectives behind this provision.”

The civic administration indicated that efforts to address the shortcomings in the regulations would be pursued after examining the issues and considering expert inputs.

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