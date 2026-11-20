Panvel: Nearly 640 Cycles Purchased For Voters With Disabilities At Estimated Cost Of ₹32 Lakh Left In Dilapidated Condition |

Panvel: Nearly 640 cycles purchased by the Panvel Municipal Corporation around two years ago to facilitate the movement of voters with disabilities during elections are now lying in a dilapidated condition, raising questions over the utilisation of public funds and the civic body's maintenance of the equipment.

Damaged And Rusting Cycles Raise Concerns Over Public Expenditure

Several cycles have reportedly been left unused and exposed to neglect, with some developing rust while others have suffered damage. The condition of the cycles has triggered concerns over whether the expenditure incurred in the name of facilitating voters with disabilities served its intended purpose.

"The cycles were procured to help voters with disabilities commute to and from polling stations during elections. Of the 640 cycles purchased, around 300 were reportedly deployed at polling stations. However, after the polling process ended, some of the cycles were allegedly not returned to the civic body. The remaining cycles too were not maintained properly," said Suresh Kharat, a resident and activist who raised the issue with the administration.

Total Procurement Expenditure Estimated At ₹32 Lakh

Considering an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 per cycle, the total expenditure on the procurement is pegged at around Rs 32 lakh.

Prakash Gaikwad, head of the civic body's stores department, said the cycles had been purchased around two years ago specifically for election-related arrangements to facilitate voters with disabilities. Since the corporation did not have adequate storage space, the cycles were kept on the terrace of a government office in Kamothe, he said.

Questions Raised Over Procurement, Distribution And Maintenance Of Cycles

The present condition of the cycles has raised questions about their procurement, distribution, retrieval and subsequent maintenance. The civic administration is now expected to clarify how many cycles were actually used during the elections, how many were returned, how many remain unaccounted for and how many are still in working condition.

The issue has also raised concerns over whether equipment purchased for the benefit of persons with disabilities is reaching the intended beneficiaries or being left unused after its initial purpose is served.

Suresh Kharat, has submitted a written complaint to the municipal commissioner, seeking an inquiry into the matter. He has demanded that the civic body disclose the total number of cycles and wheelchairs procured for persons with disabilities through the health department, the expenditure incurred, procurement details and a list of beneficiaries who received the equipment.

Kharat has also sought an investigation to fix responsibility for the poor condition of the cycles and demanded action against officials found responsible.

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