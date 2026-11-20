Massive Fire At Garage Opposite Mayor's Official Residence Destroys Four Vehicles And Shop; No Casualties Reported |

Kalyan: A massive fire broke out at a garage and an adjoining shop in the Nikinagar area of Kalyan West on Friday morning, destroying four vehicles, including two cars and two motorcycles, along with the entire stock and equipment stored inside the garage. The incident occurred at around 9.30 am, directly opposite the Kalyan Mayor’s official residence, triggering concern among residents of the locality.

No Casualties Reported; Incident Raises Fire Safety Concerns

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported. However, the extent of the damage has raised questions about fire safety and the presence of unauthorised commercial structures in a residential neighbourhood.

According to fire brigade officials, the blaze spread rapidly through the garage and the adjoining shop, engulfing the vehicles parked outside. The garage belonged to Ganesh Jadavalkar, whose stored goods and other materials were completely destroyed in the fire.

Fire Brigade Brings Blaze Under Control

After receiving information about the incident, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations. After considerable efforts, they managed to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading further.

Chief Fire Officer Namdev Chaudhary confirmed that no casualties had been reported, while four vehicles and the shop's contents were completely gutted. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be established, and an investigation is underway.

As the fire broke out right opposite the Mayor's residence, Mayor Adv. Harshali Chaudhary immediately alerted the fire brigade and later visited the spot to inspect the situation.

Meanwhile, the incident has brought the issue of illegal encroachments back into focus. Locals claimed that the shops in the area had been illegally constructed on government land. A few months ago, Kalyan Tehsildar Sachin Shejal had demolished these structures using a bulldozer. However, residents alleged that the shops reappeared after his transfer.

Residents have now demanded permanent action against illegal constructions, warning that unchecked encroachments in a residential area could pose serious safety risks and lead to a major disaster in the future.

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