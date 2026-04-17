From Temples To Tirthas, 16 Heritage Projects Take Shape Ahead Of Kumbh 2027 |

Nashik, April 17: On the occasion of World Heritage Day, the ongoing conservation of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar’s sacred landscape is emerging as a key pillar of preparations for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027. Moving beyond routine restoration, the State Archaeology Department is undertaking a structured effort to preserve what is best described as a ‘living heritage’—temples, kunds and tirthas that continue to be actively used by lakhs of pilgrims.

A total of 16 conservation projects, with an approved outlay of Rs 55.72 crore, are currently in progress across the two pilgrimage centres.

The works have been distributed across Nashik (6 projects) and Trimbakeshwar (10 projects), covering a range of heritage assets—from intricately built stone temples and samadhis to sacred water bodies central to Kumbh rituals. The conservation approach focuses on retaining original architectural features, strengthening ageing structures, and improving surrounding precincts to handle high footfall during the Kumbh period.

In Nashik city, interventions are underway at key heritage sites including Naroshankar Temple, Sundar Narayan Temple, Kashivishweshwar Temple and associated shrine complexes, along with restoration of heritage walls and precinct-level improvements. These works are aimed at stabilising structures that have withstood centuries of use while ensuring safer and more organised access for devotees.

In Trimbakeshwar, the emphasis is more strongly on water-linked heritage. Major works are in progress at Kushavarta Kund, considered the symbolic origin point of Kumbh rituals, along with Bilva Tirtha, Prayag Tirtha, Indra Kund and Gautameshwar temple and tank. Several of these sites witness ritual bathing and congregation during the Kumbh, making their structural integrity and spatial organisation critical.

Most projects are scheduled for completion between December 2026 and March 2027, aligning with the timelines for Kumbh readiness.

16 Heritage Projects at a Glance

Total Projects: 16

Outlay: Rs 55.72 crore

Nashik: 6 | Trimbakeshwar: 10

Timeline: Dec 2026 – March 2027

Nashik Sites:

Naroshankar Temple

Ajgareshwar Baba Samadhi

Ekmukhi Datta Temple to Balaji Kot heritage wall stretch

Modkeshwar & Talkuteshwar temple precinct

Kashi Vishweshwar, Sandvyachi Devi & ancient Shri Ram Temple

Sundar Narayan Temple (protective wall)

Trimbakeshwar Sites:

Gautameshwar Temple & tank

Sangam Tirtha & old Kushavarta Kund

Indra Kund

Bilva Tirtha

Mukundeshwar Temple & tank

Prayag Tirtha

Chokhoba Maharaj Temple

Kushavarta Kund (Phase 2 & 3)

Focus Areas:

Temple conservation using traditional methods

Restoration of kunds and tirthas

Structural strengthening of ageing heritage

Precinct improvement for crowd management