Army Aviator Joins 4,424-km Microlight Flight Celebrating Vande Mataram | Sourced

Pune: From the skies above India’s heartland to its western coastline and southern peninsula, three microlight aircraft of the Indian Army are carrying a message of patriotism, unity and adventure across the country. Among the participating aviators is Pune’s Lt Col Prashant R Kakade, who is taking part in the Vande Mataram 150 National Unity Flight, a 4,424-km expedition.

The expedition, which started from Gaya on Nov 16, commemorates 150 years of Vande Mataram. Organised by the Indian Army’s Adventure Wing, the journey is scheduled to culminate in Bengaluru on Dec 9, bringing together the spirit of adventure, national integration and the Army’s tradition of pushing boundaries.

Flying alongside Kakade is Col Rahul Mankotia, a seasoned microlight aviator and adventure enthusiast whose flying team, Flying Rabbits, has five Asian, 10 national and six Limca Book of Records achievements to its credit.

Kakade has served in the Special Forces and participated in a range of aviation-related adventure activities. He is an experienced parachutist, paragliding and paramotoring pilot, hot-air balloon pilot and drone instructor.

The expedition connects destinations across several states and Union Territories, including Gaya, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Bareilly, Jhansi and Mhow, before passing through Gujarat, Daman, Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka.

More than a flying expedition, the initiative seeks to spread the message of national unity. It showcases the Indian Army’s spirit of adventure, operational confidence, aviation skills and the ability of its personnel to undertake challenging expeditions.

The expedition also aims to promote aviation awareness among students and National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, encouraging young Indians to explore flying, adventure sports and careers in the armed forces. The aircraft’s scheduled halts offer local communities an opportunity to interact with military aviators and experience aviation beyond conventional airshows.

Maharashtra Leg of Expedition

The expedition’s Maharashtra leg includes scheduled halts at Deolali, Shirdi and Baramati. The arrival in Baramati on Nov 29 is expected to hold special significance for Kakade, bringing the national expedition closer to his home city.

For the participating aviators, every take-off represents a new challenge, every landing a new destination, and every kilometre flown a tribute to the unity of the country.