 From Mosquitos To Stray Dog Menace: 50 Complaints Raised By Pimpri Chinchwad Residents In Jansanwad Sabha
Held on the second and fourth Monday in all regional offices, these sessions offer a platform for residents to actively engage with the administration, contributing to civic development and decision-making processes.

Aakash Singh | Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
Residents of Pimpri Chinchwad voiced 50 complaints and suggestions during the Jansanvad Sabhas, public dialogue meetings organised by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), informed a civic official on Wednesday.

Concerns raised by attendees ranged from littering and stray dog control to water pressure issues, prompt pothole filling, fumigation, bus stand renovations, and drainage line repairs.

Officials, appointed as chairmen and chief coordinators, attend the Municipal Regional Office assigned to them, documenting issues, problems, complaints, and suggestions related to the Municipal Corporation. Residents in A, B, C, D, E, F, C, and H regional offices presented 13, 5, 3, 6, 5, 3, 4, and 11 complaints, respectively.

The Jansanvad Sabha acts as a vital link between residents and the municipal corporation, fostering increased civic participation in the municipality's goals, policies, and decision-making processes. This platform encourages residents to actively voice their questions, suggestions, and complaints, contributing to the overall development of the region.

