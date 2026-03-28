From Love To Crime Trail: Notorious Burglar Behind 50+ Thefts Nabbed By Pune Police | Sourced

Pune: Pune Police have arrested a notorious burglar involved in more than 50 house break-ins across multiple states. The accused was caught after a detailed investigation and tracking operation that stretched across several cities. Police said the arrest was made with the help of Varanasi Police after laying a trap.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Bashar Noor Mohammad, 38, a resident of Dhaka in Bangladesh. He was also using the alias Nevanath Vinod Kumar from Telangana to avoid detection. Police recovered stolen valuables worth around Rs 6 lakh from him. These include a Sony camera, lenses, a drone, an iPhone, and other electronic items. Officials also seized foreign currencies, including US dollars, Chinese yuan, Malaysian, Singaporean, Canadian, and Nepali notes, along with a Bangladeshi passport.

The arrest is linked to a burglary case reported in Pune’s Karvenagar area. The accused had broken into an office named Territory in Navsahyadri Society by cutting a window grill. He stole valuables worth Rs 6.71 lakh from the premises before fleeing.

During the probe, Alankar Police studied CCTV footage and identified the suspect escaping on a Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycle. Further tracking of the vehicle showed that he had travelled across multiple cities, including Hyderabad, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Jabalpur, Shahdol, and Mirzapur.

Police later tracked him to Varanasi, where he was arrested with the help of local police. A separate case has also been registered against him at Ramnagar Police Station. Officials said the accused already has 36 criminal cases registered against him in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Accused Was Engineering Student...

Police investigations revealed that the accused was originally named Nevanath Vinod Kumar and was a BTech student in Hyderabad. His life took a turn after he was arrested in a theft case during his college years. After his family refused to bail him out, he spent a year in jail and dropped out of his studies.

During this time, he met a Bangladeshi woman working at a salon in Hyderabad. The two developed a relationship, after which he converted his religion and moved abroad with her. Despite being arrested multiple times and spending nearly two-and-a-half years in jail, he continued his criminal activities.

Went To Bangladesh For 9 Years...

Police said the accused later moved to Bangladesh and lived there for about nine years. He worked as a chef in several countries, including France, Germany, and Italy, before returning to South Asia.

About a month ago, he re-entered India through Nepal and reached Uttar Pradesh. Using a fake identity, he bought a Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycle and travelled to Pune, where he committed the burglary. He then tried to escape through Telangana and Varanasi but was caught by the police.

Officials said further investigation is underway to find out if he is linked to more crimes across the country.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Rajesh Bansode, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Sujata Tanawade. The team was led by Senior Police Inspector Ulhas Kadam and included several officers and staff members who played a key role in the arrest.