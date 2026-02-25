Fraud Case Registered Against Hotel Director For Fake Land Documents In Nashik | Sourced

Nashik: A case of fraud by preparing a fake consent letter has been registered at Igatpuri police station against Manas Hotel Director Sanjeev Manohar Karambelkar (Res. Kamal Veli, Igatpuri) and others. This allegation has been made in the complaint filed by the complainant, Pramod Sadashiv Sonawane (Age 67, Business – Agriculture and Trade, Res. Jeevan Prem, B Wing, Sant Dnyaneshwar Path, Pachpakhadi, Igatpuri).

According to the complaint, it is alleged that a fake consent letter for approximately 42 gunthas of land in Group No. 273 of Talegaon Shivara was prepared, and the land was approved for layout for Groups No. 271 and 272. The complaint states that this fake document was prepared and shown to the Town Planning Department, and defrauded it.

According to the complainants, the layout orders approved in 2003 were not followed. Roads, open space, sewerage, lighting arrangements, plot markings, and other arrangements were not done on the spot. The complainants have claimed that the entire process is illegal, as the conditions required for construction permission were not followed after the final layout approval.

The complaint also states that the accused misled the government and the tribal people by preparing a fake consent letter. Therefore, the consent letter was prepared without taking prior permission from the District Collector and competent authorities. In this case, a case has been registered at Igatpuri Police Station under Sections 420, 467, 468, and 471(34) of the Indian Penal Code 2023.

Further investigation into this case is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector Amol Dattu Gaikwad of Igatpuri Police Station.