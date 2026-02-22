Four-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped & Sexually Assaulted At Pune Railway Station; Accused Arrested | Representational Image

Pune: A shocking incident has come to light at the Pune Railway Station, where a four-year-old girl was kidnapped and sexually assaulted. A case has been registered at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station, and the accused has been taken into custody.

According to the police, a family from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh had arrived at Pune Railway Station on the night of 16th February to return home after completing their sugarcane harvesting work. As their train was scheduled for the next morning, the family was sleeping on Platform No. 3. The accused had been sitting near them and had even assisted the family with unloading their luggage.

Around 1:30 AM on 17th February, the victim’s father woke up to use the restroom and realised his daughter was missing from her spot. The family searched the entire station but could not find her, prompting them to immediately approach the Railway Police.

The GRP immediately reviewed CCTV footage, which showed a man holding the girl’s hand and leading her toward the end of the platform. GRP and Railway Protection Force (RPF) teams launched a search operation across the railway premises and eventually intercepted the accused with the child.

The young girl informed the police that the man lured her away by promising to buy her ‘Kurkure’ (snacks) and then assaulted her. Bloodstains were found on her clothes, and she complained of abdominal pain. She was immediately taken for a medical examination.

Based on the mother’s complaint, a case has been registered against the accused for kidnapping and sexual assault. The police have arrested the individual, and further investigation is underway.

Senior Police Inspector Pramod Khopikar of the Railway Police Station has issued an appeal to parents to remain extremely vigilant and keep a close eye on their children amidst the growing crowds at railway stations.