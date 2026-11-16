Four Workers Feared Dead After Well Cave-In In Solapur's Pandharpur; NDRF Joins Rescue Operation | AI

Pune: Four labourers are feared dead after soil and large rocks collapsed into a nearly 50-foot-deep well at Ambe village in Pandharpur taluka of Solapur district on Sunday morning. The workers were buried under the debris while excavation work was underway on a farm. A rescue operation has been launched, with a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Pune joining the efforts.

The incident occurred around 10 am on the farm owned by Dattatraya Nivrutti Shinde, where a JCB machine was digging a new well. A large section of the soil and rocks suddenly gave way and fell into the well, trapping the four workers with little time to escape.

The trapped labourers have been identified as Mangesh More (35), Siddheshwar Ghadge (45), Abasaheb Ghodke (50) and Tanaji Ghodke (54). They are residents of Ranjani and Anawali villages in Pandharpur taluka.

Following the incident, residents rushed to the spot and alerted the police and district administration. Police personnel, fire brigade teams and disaster management officials reached the site and began rescue work. However, the presence of large rocks and heavy debris inside the well has made it difficult for teams to reach the trapped workers.

Collector Reviews Rescue Operation

Solapur District Collector S Kartikeyan visited the site and reviewed the ongoing rescue operation. He directed officials to speed up the efforts and ensure that all necessary resources were made available. He also met the relatives of the trapped labourers and offered support.

Pandharpur Taluka Police Inspector Suresh Chillawar said the workers were trapped after the soil and debris inside the well suddenly collapsed. Rescue teams were working to reach them.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prerna Katte, Resident Deputy Collector Abhijit Patil, Sub-Divisional Officer Sachin Ithape, Tehsildar Sachin Langute and other officials were also present at the site.