Four Pune Colleges To Host Virtual Interaction With National-Level Athletes | AI-generated

Pune: Four colleges in Pune district will host a virtual interaction with national-level medal-winning sportspersons on August 27 as part of activities planned around National Sports Day. The programme aims to encourage students to take up sports and understand the importance of fitness, discipline and a healthy lifestyle.

The programme is being organised jointly by MY Bharat and the National Service Scheme (NSS). Students, NSS volunteers and young athletes from the participating colleges will get an opportunity to interact with sportspersons who have competed and won medals at the national level.

The virtual interaction will be held at Abasaheb Garware College, T.J. College, Symbiosis International University and Vishwakarma University.

Officials said the interaction is expected to give students an opportunity to learn directly from successful athletes about their experiences, challenges and the discipline required to compete at a high level. Students will also receive guidance on physical fitness, healthy living and the importance of regular participation in sports.

The initiative will also provide a platform for youngsters to suggest innovative ideas to promote sports and fitness. These could include community fitness programmes, sports activities, public-awareness campaigns, inclusive sporting activities and fitness programmes led by young people.

The best and most innovative ideas received from youngsters will be selected for efforts towards implementation at the national level. Organisers said this would allow young people to contribute beyond simply participating in National Sports Day events.

The Pune programmes are expected to focus on creating greater awareness among students about the role of sports in maintaining physical and mental well-being. The interaction with medal-winning athletes is also intended to motivate students by giving them an insight into the commitment, perseverance and discipline required to succeed in competitive sports.