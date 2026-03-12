Former MNS MLA Deepak Paygude Sits On Road To Protest ‘Unauthorised’ Concreting On School Land In Phulgaon | Sourced

Pune: Former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) MLA Deepak Paygude has launched a protest in Phulgaon, Pune, alleging that a cement concrete road was being constructed without permission on land belonging to an educational institution run by him. Paygude claimed that the road work was initiated by the local Gram Panchayat on property owned by the institution, prompting him to rush to the site late at night and stage an agitation against the construction.

Paygude, who is the founder-chairman of the Public Service Educational Complex in Phulgaon, where the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Military School operates, rushed to the spot late Wednesday night after learning that road concreting work had begun around 12:30 am. Claiming that the land belongs to the institution, he objected to the work and sat directly on the freshly laid cement to protest.

According to Paygude, the road construction was initiated by the local Gram Panchayat without the school’s permission. Police officials reached the site, inspected the situation and also held discussions with him. However, Paygude has taken a firm stand that he will not leave the spot until the work is completely stopped.

He has declared an indefinite agitation and hunger strike, stating that the protest, which began late Wednesday night, will continue until justice is delivered.

Paygude said the disputed land includes a cricket ground located near the school premises. He claimed that if the road passes through the ground, its size would reduce significantly, affecting sports activities and the possibility of hosting major matches in the future.

He further stated that the school management had earlier informed both the district administration and the Gram Panchayat that road construction should not be undertaken on the land. According to him, officials had assured that no work would start without discussions. Despite these assurances, the construction allegedly began in the morning and, after being briefly halted following opposition from students and teachers, resumed again late at night.

Expressing frustration over the situation, Paygude questioned how ordinary citizens could seek justice if even former public representatives have to protest to stop such work.

“I have served five years as an MLA and five years as a corporator. I have spent nearly four decades in politics and social service. If someone like me has to stage a protest to stop such work, what will happen to common citizens?” he said.

He warned that if the construction is not stopped immediately, the issue will be raised strongly, and the ongoing legislative session could also be disrupted.

Police officials are currently monitoring the situation as the protest continues.