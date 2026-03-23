Forest Garden Coming Up In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Deolai Area At ₹4.80 Crore | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State Social Justice Minister and District Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat said the forest garden being developed by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on seven hectares in the Deolai area will provide both entertainment and forest education to citizens.

Shirsat was speaking after laying the foundation stone of the project, which will be developed at a cost of Rs 4.80 crore on Sunday. CSMC Commissioner G Sreekanth, Deputy Conservator of Forest Suvarna Mane, Assistant Forest Guard Asha Chavan, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, corporators Harshada Shirsat and Raju Rajput, Forest Range Officer Sagar Kute, Nikhil Deshmukh and other officials were present.

Shirsat said the garden is being developed under the annual scheme (2025–26) with sanctioned funds of Rs 4.80 crore. “The forest garden to be established by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation on seven hectares of land in the Deolai area will not only provide entertainment to the people but also forest education,” he said.

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He added that the project will help residents experience natural surroundings and will be the first such large-scale garden within the corporation’s jurisdiction.

Facilities for forest education will be developed at the site, including boards displaying the names of trees and detailed information about them. Information boards on wild animals will also be installed to help people understand the importance of wildlife.

Shirsat said butterfly and bamboo parks will be developed, and efforts will be made to preserve extinct plant species. An open gym, play stations and sandpits for children will also be created.

Other planned facilities include a high tower for viewing natural surroundings, an attractive entrance, a pagoda for relaxation and walking streets within the garden.