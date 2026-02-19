Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC To Rejuvenate Sukhana River On Lines Of Kham River Project

Chhatrapat Sambhaijnagar: CSMC To Rejuvenate Sukhana River On Lines Of Kham River Project | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will soon undertake the rejuvenation of the Sukhana River on the lines of the Kham River project implemented in the city.

CSMC Commissioner G Sreekanth on Wednesday visited the Sukhana River site and directed officials to stop the flow of sewage water into the river and clean the riverbed.

As per Sreekanth’s directives, a stretch of the Sukhana River from Chikalthana Crematorium to the rear of the Airport area was deepened, widened and rock-pitched over around half a kilometre last year. Sreekanth inspected the work and expressed satisfaction.

Sreekanth issued directives to the City Engineer regarding further rejuvenation work. He said that, as open manholes in the Kham River are being closed and clean water is being released into it, similar work should begin on the Sukhana River. At present, sewage water flows directly into the river due to the absence of a drainage facility in the vicinity. The corporation is planning a new drainage system in the area.

Sreekanth directed that the flow of drainage water into the river be stopped immediately and that the drainage system be connected to the pipeline.

The Sukhana rejuvenation project will continue from Chikalthana Market to Mini Ghati at the District Civil Hospital. Sreekanth issued guidelines to officials for work in this phase.

City Engineer Sanjay Kombade, Chief Garden Officer Vijay Patil, Garden Engineer Swapnali Mane, Project Officer Jaiwant Kulkarni and other officials were present.