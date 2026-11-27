Focus Should Be Placed On Infrastructure Development For A Developed Marathwada: Divisional Commissioner G Srikanth | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Divisional Commissioner G. Srikanth has directed that effective planning be undertaken for water conservation, tourism and infrastructure development, taking into account the specific strengths and local needs of each district in Marathwada.

He emphasised that building a developed Marathwada is essential for realising the vision of 'Developed India, Developed Maharashtra 2047' and called for the effective implementation of various schemes on the ground to achieve this goal.

A divisional-level review meeting was held at the Smart City office on Thursday, chaired by Divisional Commissioner G. Srikanth, to assess the progress of the 'MahaSTRIDE' (Maharashtra Strengthening Institutional Capabilities in Districts for Enabling Growth) project.

Present at the meeting were Aman Mittal, Project Director of MahaSTRIDE; Neha Gupta, Task Team Leader at the World Bank; officials from the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA); District Planning Officers, District Statistical Officers and representatives from the District Strategic Unit teams from all eight districts of Marathwada, along with other officials.

A thorough study of the strengths and local needs of each district in Marathwada should be conducted, and appropriate development plans should be formulated in collaboration with partner organisations. Priority must be given to long-term measures for water conservation and water supply to address water scarcity in the region.

In addition to creating facilities for tourism development, infrastructure related to the basic needs of citizens should also be developed. Artificial intelligence and modern technology should be utilised throughout the planning process.

All relevant agencies must work in coordination to ensure the successful implementation of the schemes. The role of District Planning Officers is crucial in this regard, Srikanth said.

The meeting also reviewed the districts' preparedness and submission of district-specific infrastructure data in accordance with the criteria for the District Incentive Fund for 2026-27.

The meeting emphasised strengthening district-level planning and implementation of schemes through the MahaSTRIDE project, with the goal of developing Marathwada as a step towards achieving a developed Maharashtra.

On this occasion, Aman Mittal, Project Director of MahaSTRIDE, and Neha Gupta, Task Team Leader at the World Bank, held discussions with District Planning Officers from all eight districts of Marathwada — Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Latur, Dharashiv, Hingoli and Nanded — regarding the development of a proposed integrated district data portal.