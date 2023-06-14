 FOB Number 3 Opens For All Passengers At Pune Station
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneFOB Number 3 Opens For All Passengers At Pune Station

FOB Number 3 Opens For All Passengers At Pune Station

Till now, this bridge was exclusively accessible to differently-abled individuals, but it has now been made available to all passengers, providing additional convenience during their travels.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
FOB Number 3 Opens For All Passengers At Pune Station |

the Pune railway division has opened Foot Over Bridge (FOB) No. 03 at Pune Station for the convenience of all passengers. Till now, this bridge was exclusively accessible to differently-abled individuals, but it has now been made available to all passengers, providing additional convenience during their travels.

The renovated FOB is equipped with ramps and stairs, ensuring easy access to all platforms at the station. This improvement enables passengers to navigate seamlessly, reaching their desired platforms with utmost ease and efficiency.

The ramp and the FOB at Pune Station were shut following a structural audit by the College of Engineering Pune (CoEP) in 2020 as they were found to be unsafe.

Following necessary repairs and maintenance, the width of the bridge has been reduced from 4.6 meters to a safer and more manageable 3.0 meters. This modification ensures passenger safety while using the FOB.

Read Also
Pune: After 2-Day Stay, Palkhis Leave City For Pandharpur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

FOB Number 3 Opens For All Passengers At Pune Station

FOB Number 3 Opens For All Passengers At Pune Station

Pune: 16 Underprivileged Students Supported By LFU Clear NEET

Pune: 16 Underprivileged Students Supported By LFU Clear NEET

Pune: After 2-Day Stay, Palkhis Leave City For Pandharpur

Pune: After 2-Day Stay, Palkhis Leave City For Pandharpur

G20 Summit: 3rd Meeting Of DEWG Concludes In Pune

G20 Summit: 3rd Meeting Of DEWG Concludes In Pune

Pune-based Mylab's indigenous rapid test to detect Sickle Cell Anaemia in minutes

Pune-based Mylab's indigenous rapid test to detect Sickle Cell Anaemia in minutes