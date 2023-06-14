FOB Number 3 Opens For All Passengers At Pune Station |

the Pune railway division has opened Foot Over Bridge (FOB) No. 03 at Pune Station for the convenience of all passengers. Till now, this bridge was exclusively accessible to differently-abled individuals, but it has now been made available to all passengers, providing additional convenience during their travels.

The renovated FOB is equipped with ramps and stairs, ensuring easy access to all platforms at the station. This improvement enables passengers to navigate seamlessly, reaching their desired platforms with utmost ease and efficiency.

The ramp and the FOB at Pune Station were shut following a structural audit by the College of Engineering Pune (CoEP) in 2020 as they were found to be unsafe.

Following necessary repairs and maintenance, the width of the bridge has been reduced from 4.6 meters to a safer and more manageable 3.0 meters. This modification ensures passenger safety while using the FOB.