Flag Hoisted By Top Student: Dhruv Global School's Independence Day Celebration

The Malpani Foundation continued its annual tradition of fostering patriotism and emphasizing the significance of Independence Day at Dhruv Global School, Sus. This year, in this distinctive activity, student who stood first in the school had the honour of hoisting the flag. This year, on the 77th Independence Day, Nirjara Raut hoisted the flag.

The event saw the presence of Dhruv Global School Director Yash Malpani, School Principal Sangeeta Raut, teachers, non-teaching staff, and students. To commemorate the occasion, the students took part in a flag march in Baner, raising awareness about responsible mobile phone usage and healthier food choices through street drama.

Yash Malpani emphasized the importance of self-belief and hard work, encouraging students to recognize their potential and excel in various fields. A cultural program, including a tribute to Kargil Victory Day, dances, and group singing, showcased the students' talents.

Outstanding students were recognized with medals and certificates for their achievements. Sangeeta Raut extended her wishes for the 77th Independence Day, urging students to continue their efforts diligently.