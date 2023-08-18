 Flag Hoisted By Top Student: Dhruv Global School's Independence Day Celebration
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneFlag Hoisted By Top Student: Dhruv Global School's Independence Day Celebration

Flag Hoisted By Top Student: Dhruv Global School's Independence Day Celebration

To commemorate the occasion, the students took part in a flag march in Baner, raising awareness about responsible mobile phone usage and healthier food choices through street play.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Outstanding students were recognized with medals and certificates for their achievements. |

The Malpani Foundation continued its annual tradition of fostering patriotism and emphasizing the significance of Independence Day at Dhruv Global School, Sus. This year, in this distinctive activity, student who stood first in the school had the honour of hoisting the flag. This year, on the 77th Independence Day, Nirjara Raut hoisted the flag.

The event saw the presence of Dhruv Global School Director Yash Malpani, School Principal Sangeeta Raut, teachers, non-teaching staff, and students. To commemorate the occasion, the students took part in a flag march in Baner, raising awareness about responsible mobile phone usage and healthier food choices through street drama.

Yash Malpani emphasized the importance of self-belief and hard work, encouraging students to recognize their potential and excel in various fields. A cultural program, including a tribute to Kargil Victory Day, dances, and group singing, showcased the students' talents.

Outstanding students were recognized with medals and certificates for their achievements. Sangeeta Raut extended her wishes for the 77th Independence Day, urging students to continue their efforts diligently.

Read Also
Pune Crime: 1 Killed, 2 Injured In Clash Between 2 Groups In Wanwadi; Video Surfaces
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: PMC's Property Tax Lottery Results On August 20

Pune: PMC's Property Tax Lottery Results On August 20

Pune: MIT ADT University Launches School Of Law

Pune: MIT ADT University Launches School Of Law

Flag Hoisted By Top Student: Dhruv Global School's Independence Day Celebration

Flag Hoisted By Top Student: Dhruv Global School's Independence Day Celebration

Pune: ABVP Protests Omission Of Flag Hoisting At Tribal Student Hostel In Wakad

Pune: ABVP Protests Omission Of Flag Hoisting At Tribal Student Hostel In Wakad

Pune-Solapur Highway Accidents: Officials Share Findings With District Collector

Pune-Solapur Highway Accidents: Officials Share Findings With District Collector