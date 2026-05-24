Five Booked In Moneylender’s Murder Case In Nanded; Two Arrested | File Pic (Representative Image)

Nanded: Police have registered a murder case against five persons in connection with the killing of a 48-year-old private moneylender in Maharashtra’s Nanded district and have so far arrested two accused in the case, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Devrao Baijaji Sakhare, a resident of the Dhangar Gulli area in Purna town. According to police, Sakhare was allegedly attacked and murdered by two unidentified assailants on the night of May 22 near the Good Morning Walk Road area of Purna.

Officials said the incident created panic in the locality, following which a police team rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. A case was subsequently registered at Purna Police Station based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s son.

During the course of the preliminary inquiry, investigators learned that Sakhare had an ongoing dispute with some individuals over a piece of land. Police suspect the murder was planned as a result of the long-standing conflict linked to the property matter.

After examining evidence and questioning several persons, police identified five individuals allegedly connected to the crime. Two of the accused have since been taken into custody, while search operations are underway to trace and arrest the remaining suspects involved in the case.

Officials said multiple police teams have been deployed to track down the absconding accused and further probe the sequence of events leading to the murder.

The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dr Samadhan Patil. Police Inspector Sachin Bendre, along with officers from the Local Crime Branch, is carrying out further investigation into the case.