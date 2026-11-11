‘First Diwali Without You’: Supriya Sule Remembers Late Brother Ajit Pawar On Bhaubeej | X

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule shared an emotional tribute to her late brother Ajit Pawar on Wednesday, Nov 11, marking the first Diwali and Bhaubeej celebrations without him since he died in a plane crash in January 2026.

Taking to X, Sule shared a video featuring old family photographs and clips from previous Diwali and Bhaubeej celebrations. The video captured moments of the Pawar family celebrating together, including the sisters performing aarti and applying tilak to Ajit Pawar as part of the traditional Bhaubeej celebrations.

Alongside the video, Sule penned a message addressed to her brother, recalling how she and her sisters eagerly looked forward to celebrating the occasion with him every year.

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"Dada, this is the first Diwali and the first Bhaubeej without you. Every year, all of us sisters used to look forward to this day so much! This year, though, Bhaubeej dawned, and countless memories of you crowded my mind," she wrote.

Recalling their time together, conversations and laughter, Sule said that the image of Ajit Pawar happily spending time with his sisters remained fresh in her mind. She added that moments that once seemed ordinary had now become precious memories.

"Dada, not having you here today leaves my heart aching. It is hard to put into words how much all of us sisters miss you. You are always in our hearts, and you always will be," she added.

Ajit Pawar's death in January this year has made the festive season particularly emotional for the Pawar family. The family, which traditionally came together for Diwali celebrations, is marking its first festive season without him.

Sule's message and the video of past celebrations brought back memories of the family's traditional festivities and the close bond she shared with her elder brother.