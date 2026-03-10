Fire Panic In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Cantonment: Mandap Material Worth ₹40,000 Destroyed | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Tension prevailed in the Cantonment area on Monday afternoon after mandap decoration material stored in a tin shed on the terrace of a house was gutted in a fire. Property worth around Rs 40,000 was destroyed in the incident. No casualties were reported.

The fire created panic in the locality as videos of the blaze spread rapidly on social media.

According to details, Farab Khan Sardar Khan (55), a resident of Mutton Market in the Cantonment area, runs a mandap and decoration business and lives in a two-storey house. He had stored unused mandap and decoration material in a tin shed on the terrace of his house.

On Monday afternoon, residents noticed flames and thick smoke rising from the terrace. Within a short time, the shed was engulfed in flames, and the stored material was reduced to ashes.

Residents alerted the fire brigade, following which firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. The fire did not spread to the lower floors of the house.

Fire officer Vijay Rathod, duty officer Deepraj Gangawane and fire personnel Sangram More, Deepak Gadekar, Prasad Shinde, Umesh Bhosale, Vikrant Bakale, Appasaheb Gaikwad, Pradeep Tak and Jagdish Salambad took part in the operation.

The firefighters managed to control the blaze after nearly an hour of efforts.