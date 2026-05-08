Fire Breaks Out In Abandoned Bus In Beed, No Casualties Reported | Sourced

Beed: A fire broke out in an abandoned bus parked in an open area in the Swarajya Nagar locality of Beed town on Thursday afternoon. The vehicle, which was reportedly in a dilapidated condition, suddenly caught fire, creating panic in the surrounding area.

According to preliminary information, thick smoke and flames were noticed emerging from the stationary bus at around 1pm. Alert local residents immediately informed the municipal authorities after spotting the blaze.

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Acting swiftly, the municipal fire brigade rushed to the spot and launched an operation to douse the flames. After sustained efforts, firefighters succeeded in bringing the fire under control, preventing it from spreading to nearby properties.

Sources said the vehicle had reportedly caught fire on an earlier occasion as well, raising questions about why it had been left unattended at the location despite potential safety risks.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is underway. Fortunately, no injuries or loss of life were reported in the incident.