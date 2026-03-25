Fire At Pagariya Automobiles Godown Destroys Vehicles & Accessories In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A godown of Pagariya Automobiles on Paithan Road caught fire on Tuesday late afternoon, after garbage was allegedly set ablaze behind the premises, leading to a major blaze that destroyed vehicles and accessories.

According to information, unidentified persons set fire to the garbage accumulated behind the godown, and sparks entered the premises due to the wind, engulfing the entire structure. Accessories, around five to six auto-rickshaws and the shed were reduced to ashes. No casualties were reported.

The godown, located on four acres in the Golwadi area, stores four-wheelers, three-wheelers and related accessories. The incident occurred around 4pm on Tuesday when the fire spread rapidly inside the structure and took a massive form.

Around five to six LPG auto-rickshaws were gutted in the blaze. On receiving information, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) deployed eight fire tenders, while the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) sent two fire tenders to the spot. The fire was brought under control after nearly one-and-a-half hours.

Firefighters made strenuous efforts to douse the flames. Considering the seriousness of the incident, CSMC Commissioner G Sreekanth visited the site, took stock of the situation and later interacted with the media. Former mayor Nandkumar Godele, Mohit Trivedi and others assisted in the rescue operation.