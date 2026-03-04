Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Massive Fire Guts Decoration Material Godown In Chikalthana’s Hinanagar; No Casualties | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Panic gripped Hinanagar in the Chikalthana area after a godown storing decorative materials suddenly caught fire on Tuesday morning. The blaze intensified within minutes, creating panic among revellers celebrating Dhulivandan nearby. Flames and thick smoke were visible from far-off areas. While the godown owner suffered heavy losses, no casualties were reported.

A large godown in Hinanagar had been constructed to store decoration and mandap materials used for functions. On Tuesday morning, residents were enthusiastically celebrating Dhulivandan. As people were applying colours and sprinkling water on one another, the godown suddenly caught fire.

Since the structure contained highly combustible materials such as cloth, bamboo, wood and plastic items, the fire spread rapidly and engulfed the entire godown within a short time. Nearby residents attempted to douse the flames but were unsuccessful. The stored materials were quickly reduced to ashes.

After receiving information about the incident, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and began efforts to control the blaze. Firefighters worked to ensure that the flames did not spread to the surrounding densely populated locality. After nearly one-and-a-half hours of strenuous efforts, the fire brigade managed to bring the blaze under control. Thick smoke created obstacles during the firefighting operation.

Articles worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed in the incident. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, though a short circuit is suspected to be the preliminary reason. A panchanama is being conducted to assess the extent of the losses. However, no injuries or casualties were reported.