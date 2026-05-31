Fertiliser Booking App To Be Introduced In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar During Kharif Season | Representative Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Farmers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will soon be able to book fertilisers through a mobile application and purchase them using a QR code, as the district has been selected for a pilot project under the Union government's National Fertiliser Sale Framework initiative.

The Fertiliser Sale Application System (FSAS) mobile app has been developed to make fertiliser distribution more transparent and convenient for farmers. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Kolhapur are the two districts from Maharashtra chosen for the pilot implementation of the project, according to the Agriculture Directorate in Pune.

Under the new system, farmers can book fertilisers through the app and receive a QR code. The code will remain valid for three days. After booking, farmers can collect the fertiliser from the distributor they selected while placing the order.

Officials said the system will help farmers avoid long queues at fertiliser shops during the peak farming season. It will also ensure that distributors cannot force farmers to buy fertilisers they do not need, as the quantity and type of fertiliser will already be confirmed during booking.

The initiative is being introduced as part of the integration of the Integrated Fertiliser Management System (IFMS) and Agristack platforms. The aim is to streamline fertiliser sales and improve access for farmers.

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At present, farmers often face difficulties due to fertiliser shortages and heavy crowds at retail outlets. Authorities believe the new system will reduce these problems and make the distribution process smoother for both farmers and shopkeepers.

The Union government recently conducted successful trials of the system in the Ashtapur and Haveli areas of Pune district. Following those tests, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Kolhapur were selected for the next phase of the pilot project. Fertiliser sales through the app are expected to begin soon for the upcoming Kharif season.