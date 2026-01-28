Fear Grips Nashik’s Niphad Taluka As Female Leopard & Cub Remain On The Prowl

Leopard Attacks Woman Farm Worker In Nanded’s Mahur Tehsil, Leaves Her Seriously Injured | Representational Image | File

Nashik: The increasing presence of leopards in the Manori Khurd area of Niphad taluka has created an atmosphere of fear among the villagers. A female leopard and her three cubs were found taking shelter in a field belonging to Kailas Shelke, in survey number 129. Villagers, showing presence of mind, managed to capture two of the three cubs with the help of the Forest Department, but the female leopard and the third cub are still in the area.

Farm labourers spotted the female leopard and her three cubs while working in the fields. The female leopard's aggressive stance caused panic in the area. Upon receiving information about the incident, a large number of villagers rushed to the spot. The female leopard escaped by taking advantage of the dense cover of the crops, but her three cubs were trapped there. The villagers, working together skilfully, managed to capture two of the cubs.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Yeola Regional Forest Officer Rahul Ghuge, along with Vinchur Forest Guards Vijay Donde, Gopal Rathod, Pankaj Nagpure, and members of the Niphad modern team Bharat Mali, Sagar Dusing, Vijay Mali, Rahul Tate, Asif Patel, and Sunil Bhuruk, immediately arrived at the scene. The two cubs were safely captured and handed over to the Forest Department.

However, the female leopard and the third cub are still hiding in the area. The Forest Department has expressed concern that the female leopard, being agitated, might become more aggressive. Therefore, the Forest Department has immediately started using modern technology and launched a search operation in the sugarcane and other crop fields with the help of drone cameras. Villagers in Niphad taluka are on high alert due to an increase in leopard sightings in recent months. Locals have demanded immediate action from the forest department and the safe relocation of the leopards to the forest. The forest department has increased patrolling in the area and appealed to the villagers to remain vigilant.