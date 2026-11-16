FDA Seizes 850 Kg Of Suspected Substandard Sweets In Akkalkot, Orders Four Shops To Shut | Sourced

Pune: In a major crackdown ahead of the festive and pilgrimage season, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Solapur Zone 1, has seized 850 kg of suspected substandard sweets worth over Rs2.50 lakh from sweet manufacturers and vendors in Akkalkot, a major pilgrimage destination visited by devotees of Shri Swami Samarth.

The action was undertaken under the State Government's 'Safe Food Safe Maharashtra' campaign to ensure that devotees visiting the Shri Swami Samarth Temple are provided with safe and quality food products. The FDA has also ordered four establishments to stop business operations and suspended the food licence of the main sweet supplier.

During an inspection, the FDA team raided M/s Rangoli Sweet Mart, located at Pirjade Plot, Akkalkot, owned by Sameer Badesahab Makandar.

The establishment was allegedly found storing sweets in unhygienic conditions and violating labelling regulations and Schedule IV requirements. Suspecting the products to be substandard, officials seized 829 kg of sweets worth Rs2,50,020.

The seized stock included 398 kg of Kandi Peda and 431 kg of Sweet Halwa. Samples of both products were collected and sent for laboratory analysis. The establishment's food licence was subsequently suspended.

12 shops inspected near temple

Separately, on Nov 13, 2026, the FDA inspected 12 shops selling peda and prasad in the vicinity of the Shri Swami Samarth Temple. During the inspection, officials collected four informal samples, while 21 kg of Sweet Halwa worth Rs7,350 was seized and destroyed.

At M/s Salim Makandar Peda Stall, located opposite the temple, officials seized 3 kg of Sweet Halwa worth Rs1,050 and collected samples of Sweet Halwa and Lemon Peda. At M/s Rangoli Sweet Mart near the temple, another 18 kg of Sweet Halwa worth Rs6,300 was seized, and one sample was collected. Officials also collected a sample of Lemon Peda from M/s Vatvruksha Swami Krupa Stores.

The remaining establishments inspected included M/s Gurukrupa Pooja Bhandar, M/s Samarth Krupa Sahitya Bhandar, M/s Sai Samarth Book Stall and Prasad Bhandar, M/s Patil Sweet Shop, M/s Gurudatta Religious Book Bhandar, M/s Sadguru Swami Samarth Religious Bhandar, M/s Gurulila Pooja Bhandar, M/s Shri Ganesh Cassette House and Sweet Mart, and M/s Samarth Sweet Stall.

Four establishments ordered to stop business

Following the inspections, the FDA issued stop-business orders to M/s Samarth Sweet Stall, M/s Patil Sweet Shop, M/s Rangoli Sweet Mart near the temple and M/s Salim Makandar Peda Stall, all located opposite the Shri Swami Samarth Temple.

Apart from the suspension of the main supplier's food licence, the registration of M/s Gurukrupa Pooja Bhandar, located opposite the temple, was also suspended.

The enforcement drive was conducted under the guidance of Joint Commissioner (FDA), Pune, Shrikant R Karkale. Assistant Commissioner (Food) SE Desai, along with Food Safety Officers UM Ekhandey, NS Hiremath and RR Patil, were part of the inspection team.