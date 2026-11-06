FDA Seizes 5,199 Kg Of Suspected Substandard Food Products across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Satara And Kolhapur |

Pune: In a major crackdown on food establishments under the ‘Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign initiated by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the FDA conducted inspections and raids at various locations across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Satara and Kolhapur on November 5. The drive targeted establishments manufacturing and selling sweets, dairy products, farsan and other food items.

Over Five Tonnes Of Food Seized, 559 Kg Destroyed

According to the FDA, a total of 5,199 kg of suspected substandard food products, valued at approximately Rs 14,87,290, was seized from the establishments. Of this, 559 kg of perishable and suspected unsafe food products worth approximately Rs 2,59,070 was destroyed. The administration also initiated immediate suspension proceedings in 13 cases and issued directions to seven establishments to stop business operations for allegedly operating without valid licences or registrations.

In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, action was taken against 12 establishments. At M/s Bhairavnath Foods in Narayangaon, 666 kg of Mahim halwa and badam halwa worth Rs 79,920 was seized over suspected substandard quality and unhygienic manufacturing conditions. Suspension of its registration was proposed.

Bhairavnath Foods And Madhav Mithas Face Action

At M/s Madhav Mithas in Ravet, 142 kg of kesari peda and balushahi worth Rs 87,840 was seized and destroyed due to suspected substandard quality and violations of Schedule IV provisions. Similarly, 97 kg of loose boondi worth Rs 14,550 was seized from M/s Safa Arshi Sweet Home in Man, Mulshi, over suspected substandard quality, improper storage and violations of Schedule IV provisions.

The FDA seized 160 kg of barfi worth Rs 64,000 from M/s Bikaner Sweets in Moshi and destroyed the stock due to its perishable nature. At M/s Ruchi Misthan Bhandar in Dapodi, 70 kg of mawa worth Rs 22,400 was seized due to storage at room temperature, absence of labels and deficiencies in training and supervision. A business closure notice was issued to the establishment for operating without a valid licence or registration.

Motichoor Laddus, Sev And Boondi Seized In Vadgaon Budruk And Bibwewadi

At M/s Panchali Sweets in Vadgaon Budruk, four kg of motichoor laddus worth Rs 1,200 was seized and destroyed over suspected substandard quality and safety concerns. The FDA also seized 200 kg of sev and boondi worth Rs 41,000 from M/s Someshwar Gauriprasad Pardeshi in Bibwewadi, with suspension proceedings proposed.

At M/s Kanhaiya Sweets in Shivane, 51 kg of butterscotch barfi, pista barfi and loose motichoor boondi worth Rs 27,240 was seized and destroyed. The inspection revealed that the quantity of food colouring used was not recorded and there were major violations of Schedule IV provisions. Suspension proceedings were proposed.

Meanwhile, 91 kg of kalakand and peda worth Rs 38,850 was seized from M/s Bandhan Sweets at Shinde Vasti, Ravet, due to suspected substandard quality and safety concerns. A closure notice was issued as the establishment did not possess the required manufacturing licence.

The FDA also seized 119 kg of meetha mawa worth Rs 41,650 from M/s Bandhan Sweets at Raghunath Market in Chinchwad, 52 kg of Nandan and Radhakrishna brand sweet halwa worth Rs 32,240 from M/s Hindavi Agency in Shirur, and 3,099 kg of khoya worth Rs 9,29,700 from M/s Nayakwade Dairy and Milk Products in Pimpri Sandas. All three seizures were made over suspected substandard quality.

In Satara, 14 kg of kalakand, malai peda and malai roll worth Rs 8,360 was seized from M/s Chandu Mithaiwala (Bombay Sweets) in Bhavani Peth and destroyed on the spot due to its perishable nature and suspected safety concerns.

In Kolhapur, the FDA seized 91 kg of farsan and reused cooking oil worth Rs 17,410 from M/s New Shri Jai Bhavani Farsan and Sweet Mart in Mangalwar Peth. At M/s Omkar Namkeen and Sweets in Khotwadi, 170 kg of boondi and papdi worth Rs 54,200 was seized. A further 27 kg of boondi laddus and besan laddus worth Rs 9,180 was seized and destroyed at M/s Adarsh Bakers in Kadamwadi.

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At M/s Mangal Lakshmi Foods in Wakare, Karveer taluka, 146 kg of papdi, sev and powdered sugar worth Rs 17,550 was seized over suspected substandard quality and violations of Schedule IV provisions.

Suspension and closure proceedings

The FDA separately listed 13 establishments for immediate suspension proceedings. These included Bhairavnath Foods in Narayangaon, Someshwar Gauriprasad Pardeshi in Bibwewadi, Madhav Mithas in Ravet, Kanhaiya Sweets in Shivane, Ma Sagar Sweets, Panchali Sweets, Safa Arshi Sweets, Hindavi Agency in Shirur, Mangal Lakshmi Foods in Kolhapur and Jai Bhavani Sweets in Kolhapur, among others. Some establishments appeared more than once in the list.

The FDA also listed seven establishments for business closure notices due to the absence of valid licences, registrations or manufacturing licences. These included Ruchi Misthan Bhandar and Bandhan Sweets in Ravet, Neeta Food Products, Omkar Canteen and Sweet Corner Bakery in Kolhapur, Bandhan Sweet in Punawale and Ruchi Misthan in Dapodi.