Action Taken For Violations Of Hygiene Norms & Co-Mingling Of Vegetarian & Non-Vegetarian Food Items | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Due to serious violations of food safety and hygiene standards, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has immediately suspended the licences of 12 establishments across the city and the district.

These include online 'dark stores,' canteens in educational and industrial institutions, well-known hotels, dairies, caterers, and sweet shops. Assistant Commissioner D. V. Patil issued these orders on Friday (November 27) following inspections conducted as part of the 'Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra' campaign.

Among the establishments against which action was taken, several violations were discovered, including the improper storage of raw and cooked food, as well as vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, together; unhygienic kitchen conditions; broken floor tiles; rusted equipment; a lack of pest control; operating a full-fledged restaurant under a registration meant for a small tea stall; and, in the case of sweet shops (pedha makers), the use of raw ingredients containing palmolein oil and the excessive, unregulated use of artificial colouring.

Action was taken against 12 establishments including Blinkit Store (Usmanpura-Itkheda), Sairaj Suruchi Food Services (MIT Canteen), FF Services (Endurance Canteen, Waluj), Hotel New Rajdarbar and Shrihari Milk Dairy (Deolai), Rajdarbar Maratha Hotel (Garkheda), Royal Hotel (Chhavani), KGN Caterers (Pahadsinghpura), S. K. Savera Hotel (Shah Bazar), Hotel Jayshree and Teke Farsan (Vaijapur), and Shri Chamunda Bikaner Sweet (Aland, Taluka Phulambri).

FDA inspections have revealed not only unhygienic conditions but also instances of disregard for regulations. One hotel in Deolai had previously been warned to rectify its shortcomings, yet it failed to make any improvements. A well-known hotel in Garkheda was found to be operating under a registration meant for a humble tea-and-snacks stall. Most alarmingly, 10 out of the 12 establishments that faced action scored less than 50 per cent on hygiene standards.

Joint Commissioner Shrikant Karkale said that the concerned establishments have been directed to immediately cease the production and sale of food items. They are required to rectify the shortcomings and submit a report within 15 days. Business operations may resume only after a re-inspection.

The MIT administration stated that it has always adhered to the rules. If any suggestions are made during the inspection, they will be implemented.