FDA Conducts Surprise Inspection At Parbhani Girls' Hostel Kitchen, Checks Food Safety | Sourced

Parbhani: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a surprise inspection at the Kasturba Gandhi Girls' School hostel in Purna, Parbhani district, on Saturday to examine food quality, hygiene standards and kitchen facilities as part of a statewide drive against food adulteration and unsafe food practices.

The inspection covered the hostel kitchen, food storage facilities, cleanliness, drinking water arrangements and the meals being served to students. FDA officials closely examined the quality of raw materials used for cooking, storage conditions of food items, sanitation on the kitchen premises and overall compliance with prescribed food safety standards. Officials said the primary objective of the exercise was to ensure that students residing in the hostel receive safe, nutritious and hygienically prepared food.

The drive, launched under the directions of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, also included inspections of hotels, restaurants, eateries, bakeries and other food establishments across the area. FDA officers Krishna Mule, Tushar Ghope and other members of the inspection team checked compliance with food quality, hygiene, storage, labelling and safety norms. Establishments were also instructed to maintain proper cleanliness and follow all provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The surprise inspections reportedly created panic among traders, with several hotels, eateries and other commercial establishments remaining closed during the day fearing action against violations related to food adulteration, substandard food products and unhygienic conditions.

The FDA said it would continue conducting such surprise inspections across the district and would take strict action against traders and food business operators found violating food safety regulations. The department reiterated that there would be no compromise on public health and urged all food establishments to strictly adhere to hygiene and food safety norms to safeguard consumers.