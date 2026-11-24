FDA Cancels Pune-Based Inducare Pharma's Manufacturing Licences Again, Seizes Drugs Worth ₹1.72 Crore |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cancelled the drug manufacturing licences of Pune-based Inducare Pharmaceutical and Research Foundation for the second time after nine medicines manufactured by the company without mandatory product permissions were declared Not of Standard Quality (NSQ), misbranded or spurious. Two medicines were found to contain none of their claimed active ingredients.

Substandard Drugs Worth ₹1.72 Crore Seized From YCM Hospital

The FDA has also seized substandard drug stock worth approximately Rs 1.72 crore from the Central Medical Store of YCM Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The latest cancellation order was issued on November 23 by the Joint Commissioner (Drugs), Pune Division.

According to the FDA, the company manufactured and sold nine drugs without obtaining product-specific permissions, violating Section 18(c) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The firm admitted in its written reply that it had not obtained separate permissions for these products.

Ibucare Plus And Carevita-M Tablets Declared Spurious

Government Analysts declared all nine medicines NSQ, misbranded or spurious. Ibucare Plus tablets contained no Ibuprofen, while Carevita-M tablets were found to contain none of their nine claimed ingredients, including Vitamins B1, B2, B6, B12 and C. Both were declared spurious.

Other medicines also showed serious deficiencies. Carezinc capsules contained only 72.73% of the claimed Vitamin C, while Carepanta D2 tablets contained just 40.905% of the claimed Pantoprazole and 75.35% of Domperidone. Caresprin 75 contained only 74.87% of its claimed active ingredient.

Earlier FDA Inspection Revealed 25 Serious Manufacturing Deficiencies

This is the second major regulatory action against the manufacturer. On September 7, 2026, the FDA had cancelled its manufacturing licences after an inspection revealed 25 serious Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) deficiencies.

Inspectors had found that the company manufactured around 13.86 lakh Caregyl-400 tablets without mandatory batch records or test reports. Of these, 5.20 lakh tablets had already been distributed. Laboratory testing found only 32.44% of the claimed Metronidazole content.

Following a show-cause notice on October 29 and a personal hearing on November 23, the licensing authority rejected the company's argument that no patient complaints had been received, stating that the absence of complaints did not eliminate the risk of treatment failure.

The company has been directed to immediately stop manufacturing, packing, testing and distribution. The FDA has also proposed prosecution under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said stringent regulatory and legal action would be taken against manufacturers producing medicines without mandatory permissions and compromising public health.

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