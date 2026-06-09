Fatal Explosion At Pune’s Ammunition Factory Khadki Claims Life Of 20-Year-Old Contractual Labourer; Police Investigate | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pune, Jun 9: A 20-year-old contractual labourer died allegedly in a blast of a suspected explosive object on the premises of the Ammunition Factory Khadki (AFK) in Pune, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon and the victim died while undergoing treatment in a hospital on Tuesday, they said.

A toilet was being constructed on the AFK premises as part of a civil work project. The victim, identified as Kartik Barman, was working at the construction site, an official said.

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"At around 3 pm, Barman went to drink water close to the construction site where plumbing material was kept. It is suspected that he was handling a suspicious object when it exploded while he was seated on the steps there. He suffered injuries in the incident," senior inspector of Khadki police station Vikram Kadam said.

The injured labourer was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, he said.

It is not yet clear what type of an explosive object the victim was handling, he added.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and investigation into the incident is underway, the official added.

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