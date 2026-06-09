Mumbai: Worli BDD Redevelopment Residents Face Acute Water Shortage Amid Tanker Strike

Worli BDD Redevelopment Residents Face Acute Water Shortage Amid Tanker Strike | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Even as families continue to shift into newly constructed rehabilitation buildings under the BDD Chawl redevelopment project in Worli, residents are now facing a serious challenge, inadequate water supply. The issue has sparked frustration among occupants, who have demanded immediate intervention from the Mumbai Board of MHADA to resolve the worsening crisis.

The water shortage comes at a time when the process of handing over additional rehabilitation homes is underway. While residents of the first phase have already settled into their new apartments, those receiving possession in the second phase are gradually moving in, increasing the demand for basic services.

More Families Move Into Redeveloped Buildings

Possession of 556 rehabilitation homes in Worli was handed over in August 2025. Last week, MHADA began the process of handing over another 827 homes. As more residents move into the towers, concerns over inadequate infrastructure have started surfacing.

Residents claim that water supply has remained insufficient for several days. Many fear that the situation could worsen as occupancy levels continue to rise. They allege that the available water infrastructure has not been upgraded in proportion to the growing number of residents.

Low Pressure and Leakage Add to Problems

According to Loksatta, the residents said that one of the major issues is low water pressure, which affects the distribution of water across the buildings. Leakage from underground storage tanks has further reduced the available supply, creating additional hardship for families.

The problem has been compounded by delays in the commencement of treated water supply from the Sewage Treatment Plant, commonly known as STP. Under existing arrangements, STP water is expected to become operational once around 60 per cent of residents have occupied the buildings.

Tanker Strike Worsens Situation

Until the STP system becomes functional, water for toilet flushing is being supplied through tankers. However, the ongoing strike by tanker drivers has significantly reduced the number of tankers available, making the shortage more severe.

Residents have written to MHADA and approached public representatives, seeking urgent action to ensure uninterrupted water supply.

MHADA Assures Action

Responding to the complaints, officials from the Mumbai Board of MHADA said water supply planning had been undertaken, but the city is currently facing broader challenges due to an estimated 10 per cent water shortage.

Officials said discussions are underway with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to expedite water supply arrangements for the STP system. They also stated that efforts are being made to arrange additional tankers despite the ongoing strike.

For residents already coping with the challenges of relocation, a reliable water supply remains their most pressing concern.