Fatal Crash At Pune's Navale Bridge: Speeding Truck Rams Vehicles, Biker Killed On The Spot

Fatal Crash At Navale Bridge: Speeding Truck Rams Vehicles, Biker Killed On The Spot | Sourced

Pune: The Katraj–Navale Bridge stretch in Pune once again came into focus after a tragic road accident that occured, early Thursday morning. The shocking incident has alarmed commuters and residents in the area after a speeding truck rammed into vehicles waiting at a traffic signal, killing a two-wheeler rider on the spot and damaging several other vehicles.

The accident occurred around 6.30 am at the intersection beneath the Navale Bridge. Traffic was moving normally at the time, and many two-wheelers and cars had halted at the signal as the light had turned red.

Meanwhile, a truck coming down the steep slope from the direction of the Katraj tunnel reportedly lost control. Due to its high speed and the downward gradient of the road, the driver was unable to stop the vehicle in time, and the truck crashed directly into the vehicles waiting at the signal.

The truck first rammed into a two-wheeler with great force. The impact was so severe that the rider suffered critical injuries and died on the spot. After hitting the motorcycle, the truck went on to collide with several cars standing ahead. At least five four-wheelers were badly damaged in the chain collision.

The accident created panic in the area for some time. Debris and damaged vehicle parts were scattered across the road, while a large number of people gathered at the spot, bringing traffic movement to a halt temporarily.

After being alerted about the incident, the police from the Sinhagad Road Police Station and traffic police personnel rushed to the scene. With the help of local residents, they cleared the damaged vehicles and gradually restored traffic movement in the area.

The body of the deceased biker has been sent to Sassoon Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police have begun the process of registering a case against the truck driver, and further investigation is underway.

The Katraj–Navale Bridge stretch has long been considered a high-risk accident zone. Local residents have repeatedly raised concerns about frequent accidents in the area, blaming the steep slope, speeding vehicles and heavy traffic. Despite several measures taken by the authorities, accidents continue to occur at this location.