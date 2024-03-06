 Fatal Assault on 23-Year-Old Son of Shiv Sena Party Worker In Pune; Motive Suspected To Be Old Enmity
According to police information, The incident unfolded near the Sai Darshan Cooperative Housing Society in Vikas Nagar, Kiwale.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 06:26 PM IST
article-image
In the early hours of Tuesday, a 23-year-old resident and the son of local party worker of Shiv Sena (UBT) area head Vijay Thori, was attacked by unknown people and killed in the incident. 

The deceased has been identified as Vishal Vijay Thori. 

According to police information, The incident unfolded near the Sai Darshan Cooperative Housing Society in Vikas Nagar, Kiwale. Reports indicate that around 1am, a group consisting of 4-5 assailants launched a brutal attack on Vishal.  

The assailants wielded stones, sticks, and even a flowerpot, inflicting severe injuries upon Vishal. The assault proved fatal, as Vishal succumbed to the injuries sustained during the attack. 

The Dehu Road Police suspect that the motive behind this heinous act may be rooted in an old enmity, although further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause. 

Following the tragic incident, Vishal's body was swiftly transported to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri for a thorough post-mortem examination. 

