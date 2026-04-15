Farmer Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra’s Beed; Family Faces Delay Due To Lack Of Postmortem Facility | Representational Image

Beed: A 52-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide in Borkhed village of Beed tehsil on Tuesday afternoon, highlighting ongoing agrarian distress and gaps in rural healthcare facilities.

The deceased, identified as Laxman Bhanudas Kshirsagar, was found hanging from a lemon tree in his agricultural field around 2 pm. Police said he was under financial stress due to farm-related debts.

After being alerted, a team from Limbaganesh police chowki reached the spot and carried out a panchnama. The body was then taken to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Limbaganesh for a postmortem.

However, officials at the PHC informed the family that the facility did not have the required equipment or trained staff to conduct the postmortem. Medical Officer Dr Rishikesh Andhale advised that the body be shifted to the Rural Hospital at Neknoor.

The process caused a delay of nearly two hours. Family members and villagers, including relatives Ramdas Kshirsagar, Navnath Kshirsagar, Dashrath Kshirsagar, and village sarpanch Sunil Anpat, had to wait during this time.

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Locals expressed anger over the lack of basic medical facilities. They said the issue of missing postmortem services at the Limbaganesh PHC has been raised many times but has not been resolved.

Dr Ganesh Dhavale later contacted District Health Officer Dr Ulhas Gandal and raised concerns about the situation. Gandal admitted that several primary health centres in the district are facing shortages of staff and equipment. He assured us that the postmortem would be conducted at Neknoor Rural Hospital.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the twin challenges in the Beed district. Farmers continue to face financial stress, while rural healthcare facilities remain under-equipped.