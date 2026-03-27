59 Farmer Suicides In 3 Months Raise Alarm In Drought-Hit Beed | Representational Image

Beed: The issue of farmer suicides has once again intensified in drought-prone Beed district, highlighting deepening agrarian distress in the region. Agriculture in the district largely depends on erratic rainfall, and repeated crop failures, coupled with mounting debt, have pushed several farmers into severe financial crises, forcing many to take extreme steps.

According to official records, as many as 59 farmers died by suicide in the district within just the first three months of the current year, raising serious concerns among policymakers and social activists.

A review of the past 14 months reveals that a total of 305 farmers have ended their lives, underlining the gravity of the crisis.

There are growing allegations that the government has failed to adequately address the worsening situation, with various organisations demanding immediate and effective intervention measures to prevent further loss of life.

Out of the 305 reported cases, 48 families have been declared ineligible for government compensation, while reports in 20 cases are still pending, raising questions about the transparency and efficiency of the relief process.

Data shows that Georai and Ashti talukas have reported the highest number of suicides since the beginning of the year, with 10 cases each. Experts attribute the distress to rising indebtedness, crop losses, increasing input costs, and the absence of assured remunerative prices for agricultural produce, all of which continue to push farmers into psychological and financial stress.

With the number of suicides steadily rising, there is a growing consensus that the administration must urgently implement concrete, long-term measures to address agrarian distress and provide meaningful support to farmers.