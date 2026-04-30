Family Planning Procedure Turns Fatal In Pune; Death Of 22-Year-Old Mother Triggers Outrage In Daund | Representative Image

Pune: A 22-year-old woman died during a family planning surgery in Khor village of Daund tehsil, leaving behind two very young children and triggering anger among locals over possible medical negligence.

The deceased, Ranjana Babu Keskar, is survived by her two children -- Piyush, aged two, and Aarohi, who had just turned one. The incident has shocked the entire area, as the family was preparing to celebrate Aarohi’s first birthday on 28th April, the same day her mother passed away.

According to local reports, Ranjana died during or after undergoing a family planning procedure. She was later transferred to Sassoon General Hospital in Pune for further treatment but could not be saved. The exact cause of death is still not clear.

Her sudden death has left the family devastated. The two children are now without their mother at a very young age. Relatives said the children continue to cry, unaware of the loss. The emotional scenes at the house have deeply affected the villagers.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the healthcare system in the area. Questions are being asked about the role of the Kedgaon Health Sub-centre, the surgeon who performed the operation, the anaesthesiologist, and the private hospital involved in the procedure.

Villagers and relatives have demanded a detailed inquiry into the case. They have called for strict action against anyone found responsible. There is also growing pressure on authorities to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

The tragedy has cast a shadow over the entire village, turning what was meant to be a day of celebration into one of grief.