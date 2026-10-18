Fake Postal Packages Sent To Manoj Jarange, Supriya Sule In Suspended Beed Prison Constable's Name | File Pics

Beed: The Beed District Central Jail has once again come into the spotlight after unidentified persons allegedly sent confidential postal packages to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange and NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule using the forged identity of a suspended prison constable.

The employee, identified as Sudhakar Mundhe, a constable at the Beed District Central Jail, was suspended a few days ago over administrative lapses. He has lodged a formal complaint with District Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat and Shivajinagar police station.

According to officials, large envelopes marked “confidential” and containing documents were posted from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Jarange and Sule, bearing Mundhe’s name as the sender. However, due to incomplete address details, postal authorities could not deliver the consignments and contacted Mundhe by phone, asking him to collect the undelivered parcels.

Mundhe clarified that he had not sent any such packages and refused to accept delivery. The postal official subsequently sent photographs of the parcels to Mundhe via WhatsApp. After discovering that his name had allegedly been misused to correspond with prominent political figures, Mundhe approached Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat and formally lodged a complaint with the local police.

“Sudhakar Mundhe has submitted a written application regarding the fraudulent correspondence. We are conducting an inquiry into the matter, and appropriate legal action will be initiated once the facts are verified,” said Police Inspector Sheetalkumar Ballal of Shivajinagar police station.

Police are now tracing the origin of the parcels sent from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to identify the person responsible for the alleged forged correspondence.