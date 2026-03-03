 Fake Gram Sevak Appointment Order Exposed In Nashik; CEO Omkar Pawar Orders Immediate Action
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Fake Gram Sevak Appointment Order Exposed In Nashik; CEO Omkar Pawar Orders Immediate Action | Sourced

Nashik: A bogus appointment order case in the Gram Panchayat Division under Nashik Zilla Parishad has come to light, and the administration has taken serious note of it and started immediate action.

A fake appointment order named ‘Exit Number: Zipsan/Grapan/Astha 4/Pro. Sevak/2026 was prepared in the name of the Zilla Parishad District Selection Committee, Gram Panchayat Division. Based on this order, the concerned person was asked to appear for the post of Gram Sevak. On this order, he was asked to appear in the Nashik Panchayat Samiti on February 27. However, as the case seemed suspicious, the Panchayat Samiti informed the administration about this.

In the wake of this incident, the Zilla Parishad administration has directed all departments to be more vigilant. The verification system will be made more efficient to prevent such cases. The administration has warned that strict action will be taken against those who misuse the name of the government to cheat citizens.

The administration has appealed to the citizens to be vigilant and to inform immediately if any suspicious documents are found.

