Fake Gram Sevak Appointment Order Exposed In Nashik; CEO Omkar Pawar Orders Immediate Action | Sourced

Nashik: A bogus appointment order case in the Gram Panchayat Division under Nashik Zilla Parishad has come to light, and the administration has taken serious note of it and started immediate action.

A fake appointment order named ‘Exit Number: Zipsan/Grapan/Astha 4/Pro. Sevak/2026 was prepared in the name of the Zilla Parishad District Selection Committee, Gram Panchayat Division. Based on this order, the concerned person was asked to appear for the post of Gram Sevak. On this order, he was asked to appear in the Nashik Panchayat Samiti on February 27. However, as the case seemed suspicious, the Panchayat Samiti informed the administration about this.

Taking serious note of the matter, Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar gave immediate instructions for action and ordered the registration of a case against the concerned persons. Preliminary investigation has revealed that a person named Akshay Suryakant Chaudhary tried to cheat the Zilla Parishad administration and the government. Legal action is underway in this case, and the process of registering a case at the police station is underway. A thorough investigation is underway to see if any other persons are involved in this.

The Zilla Parishad administration has clarified that all appointments are made as per the government-approved process, after advertisement and verification on the official website. If any suspicious documents or persons are found, they have been asked to immediately inform the concerned Panchayat Samiti, Zilla Parishad office or the nearest police station.

In the wake of this incident, the Zilla Parishad administration has directed all departments to be more vigilant. The verification system will be made more efficient to prevent such cases. The administration has warned that strict action will be taken against those who misuse the name of the government to cheat citizens.

The administration has appealed to the citizens to be vigilant and to inform immediately if any suspicious documents are found.