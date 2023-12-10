Facebook Acquaintance Turns Predator: Sangli Doctor Falls Victim To Online Extortion And Assault, Suspect Arrested | IANS

A young doctor from Sangli became the target of an online predator who exploited their Facebook connection. The suspect, identified as Harshvardhan Kumbhar from Patan in Satara district, extorted Rs 50,000 from the victim, threatening to expose a 'morphed' obscene photo. The Sangli city police apprehended Harshvardhan, and he is now in police custody.

The victim and Harshvardhan had connected on Facebook two years ago, initially fostering a friendship that later evolved into a romantic relationship. After borrowing money, Harshvardhan sexually assaulted the victim in Kolhapur district.

Following this assault, he demanded an exorbitant ransom of 3 crore rupees, using the manipulated photo as leverage. When the victim refused, he assaulted her at her workplace and subjected her to additional sexual assault.

The victim reported the harrowing experience to the Sangli city police, leading to Harshvardhan Kumbhar's arrest. He faces charges of rape, extortion, and offenses under the Information and Technology Act. The Sangli court has granted police custody for further investigation.