Extortion Case Against Ashok Kharat; Total Cases Hit Double Digits | Sourced

Nashik: A case of extortion has been registered against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat at the Sarkarwada Police Station for allegedly cheating and extorting money by instilling fear of death. The complaint was filed by Pune-based builder Rajendra Jassud, taking the total number of cases against Kharat to ten.



According to the complaint, Kharat allegedly duped Jassud and also filed a false case against Mumbai resident Dinesh Parab, claiming a ₹5 crore extortion demand using fabricated videos. However, Jassud has now lodged a counter-complaint, accusing Kharat of extortion and fraud under the pretext of performing religious rituals to achieve success in the logistics business.



Jassud stated that in 2018, he even provided Kharat with a Mercedes car for the so-called rituals. Kharat allegedly claimed that to gain divine powers, Jassud needed to travel to 21 countries, failing which he would face death due to a snakebite from a “Nag Devta". Under this fear, Jassud was allegedly forced to spend around ₹30 lakh on medical expenses in the United States, along with repeated financial demands.





The complaint further alleges that between 2018 and December 2025, Kharat cheated Jassud of nearly ₹5 crore. To extract more money, Kharat allegedly staged fake rituals, including showing a fake snake near a temple and claiming it to be a divine appearance of a deity to instil fear.



Kharat allegedly organised foreign trips under the guise of rituals.

Kharat allegedly convinced Jassud that visiting 21 countries and touching their soil was necessary before starting his business, warning of dire consequences otherwise. Under this pretext, Jassud claims he funded trips to countries including Uganda, Egypt, Ireland, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, and Bangladesh.



Additionally, large sums were allegedly extorted for the construction and furnishing of a farmhouse at Mirgaon, including:

₹1.11 crore for construction

₹49 lakh for imported Turkish wood and iron furniture

₹29 lakh for teakwood furniture

₹42.5 lakh for kitchen setup



When Jassud later realised the fraud and demanded his money back, Kharat allegedly filed an extortion complaint against him at Wavi Police Station.

The case has added to the growing list of serious allegations against Kharat, and further investigation is underway.