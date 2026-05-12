Externed Criminal Arrested For Stealing Two Motorcycles In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A listed and externed criminal was arrested by the Detection Branch of the Waluj MIDC police station in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for allegedly stealing two motorcycles from the CIDCO area. Police recovered both stolen vehicles, collectively worth around Rs 60,000, from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Vishnu Dnyaneshwar Sonawane (23), a resident of Wadgaon Kolhati Phata and originally from Shivrai in Waluj. He was produced before a court on Saturday, which remanded him to two days of police custody.

About The Incident…

According to police, the case came to light after Vikas Ramdas Rathod (28), a resident of Lucky Corner Apartment in Sainagar, CIDCO, lodged a complaint about his motorcycle being stolen from the parking area of his residential building on May 6. Around the same time, another two-wheeler belonging to Popat Anna Jadhav was also reported stolen from the same locality.

Following the complaints, separate cases were registered at the Waluj MIDC police station. Senior Police Inspector Shivaji Taware then formed a special detection branch team to investigate the thefts. The operation was carried out under the supervision of PSI Sagar Patil.

CCTV Provides a Breakthrough…

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the area and gathered technical evidence. Based on these leads, the team traced and arrested Sonawane. Police said that during questioning, the accused confessed to stealing both vehicles. He later led officers to the place where he had hidden the motorcycles. The police then recovered and seized both vehicles.

Investigators also found that Sonawane is a listed criminal and had earlier been externed from the area. Police records show that at least seven serious criminal cases have already been registered against him at the Waluj MIDC police station.

The operation was carried out by PSI Sagar Patil along with police personnel Sanjay Jagtap and other members of the Detection Branch team.