Explore Pune This Weekend (September 14 & 15): Ganpati Festival Walk, LEGO Builder Workshop And More

Pune is buzzing with excitement this weekend as the city celebrates the Ganpati festival. From Ganpati mandal walks to a variety of vibrant activities, there's plenty to explore. Check out the list below and make the most of your weekend adventures in Pune!

1. Ganpati Festival Walk: The five 'Manache' Ganpatis—Kasba, Tambadi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshi Baug, and Kesari Wada—are must-visits for everyone. Beyond these revered mandals, Pune has many other stunning pandals worth exploring. And while you're out and about, don’t miss indulging in Bappa's favourite treat—the delicious 'ukdiche modaks'.

2. LEGO Builder Workshop: Unplug from screens and dive into the captivating world of LEGO building at the LEGO Builder Workshop. Whether you're a seasoned builder or a first-timer, you'll find something to love among over the available sets. Spend a few hours crafting your favourite designs and sharing LEGO stories with fellow enthusiasts. Perfect for all ages, this workshop is your chance to rediscover the joy of hands-on creativity.

3. Raat Pashmine Ki: Immerse yourself in an enchanting evening celebrating the timeless works of legendary poet Gulzar, held at the Innishari Studio in Pimple Nilakh. Experience the magic of Gulzar’s poetry, brought to life through recitations and performances that capture the depth and beauty of his words. The event will take place on Sunday at 7:30pm, offering a perfect blend of literary appreciation and artistic expression. Tickets are priced at ₹350.

4. Pune Ploggers: Plogging, a Swedish concept that combines jogging with picking up litter, is brought to life in Pune by Vivek Gurav and his team. Every weekend, Pune Ploggers hit the streets, making a positive impact by cleaning up the city while staying active. You can also join them and make a difference.

- Compiled by WeAreChompions