Explore Pune This Weekend (July 20 & 21): Old Pune Food Walk, Visapur Fort Trek And More

Shaniwar Wada | Gaurav Kadam

Pune is one of the most vibrant cities to be in for weekends, and this week is no exception. With a variety of food and heritage walks planned, there's something exciting for everyone. Check out the list below and make the most of your weekend by exploring the city.

1. Mandai Heritage Walk: Organised by Pune Heritage Walks (PHW), this walk takes you through some of the oldest and most historically significant places in the city. Highlights include Tulshi Baug, Rameshwar Temple, Mahatma Phule Mandai, Mandai Ganpati, Akra Maruti Temple, and more.

2. Pune Cantonment Snack Walk: Explore the charming bylanes of Camp on this delightful snack walk. Visit iconic eateries, bakeries, cafes, and street-food carts, sampling their best dishes. Meet the owners, hear their intriguing stories, and learn about the rich history behind these beloved local spots.

3. Old Pune Food Walk: Embark on a culinary journey and savour authentic Maharashtrian delicacies such as thalipeth, kothambir vadi, Puneri misal, and kharwas. Visit iconic spots like Vaidya Uphar Gruha, Aadya Amruttulya, Gujjar Cold Drink House, Poona Guest House, and Kawre Ice Cream. Experience the rich flavours and traditions that make Pune's food scene truly special.

4. Visapur Fort Trek: Experience the thrill of trekking through lush landscapes during the monsoon season while exploring Visapur Fort. Discover the architectural marvels of Maratha Empire fortifications and gain insights into the region's historical social life. Enhance your adventure by decoding ancient cave inscriptions at the nearby Bhaje Caves, offering a glimpse into the Buddhist era.

- Compiled by WeAreChompions