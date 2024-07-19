 Explore Pune This Weekend (July 20 & 21): Old Pune Food Walk, Visapur Fort Trek And More
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneExplore Pune This Weekend (July 20 & 21): Old Pune Food Walk, Visapur Fort Trek And More

Explore Pune This Weekend (July 20 & 21): Old Pune Food Walk, Visapur Fort Trek And More

Pune is one of the most vibrant cities to be in for weekends, and this week is no exception

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Shaniwar Wada | Gaurav Kadam

Pune is one of the most vibrant cities to be in for weekends, and this week is no exception. With a variety of food and heritage walks planned, there's something exciting for everyone. Check out the list below and make the most of your weekend by exploring the city.

1. Mandai Heritage Walk: Organised by Pune Heritage Walks (PHW), this walk takes you through some of the oldest and most historically significant places in the city. Highlights include Tulshi Baug, Rameshwar Temple, Mahatma Phule Mandai, Mandai Ganpati, Akra Maruti Temple, and more.

Read Also
Pune Drink-And-Drive VIDEO: NCP-SP Leader Bandu Gaikwads' Son Rams SUV Into Chicken Truck In...
article-image

2. Pune Cantonment Snack Walk: Explore the charming bylanes of Camp on this delightful snack walk. Visit iconic eateries, bakeries, cafes, and street-food carts, sampling their best dishes. Meet the owners, hear their intriguing stories, and learn about the rich history behind these beloved local spots.

3. Old Pune Food Walk: Embark on a culinary journey and savour authentic Maharashtrian delicacies such as thalipeth, kothambir vadi, Puneri misal, and kharwas. Visit iconic spots like Vaidya Uphar Gruha, Aadya Amruttulya, Gujjar Cold Drink House, Poona Guest House, and Kawre Ice Cream. Experience the rich flavours and traditions that make Pune's food scene truly special.

Read Also
Pune Viral Video: MNS Workers Beat Up Chemist For 'Insulting' Marathi Language
article-image

4. Visapur Fort Trek: Experience the thrill of trekking through lush landscapes during the monsoon season while exploring Visapur Fort. Discover the architectural marvels of Maratha Empire fortifications and gain insights into the region's historical social life. Enhance your adventure by decoding ancient cave inscriptions at the nearby Bhaje Caves, offering a glimpse into the Buddhist era.

- Compiled by WeAreChompions

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Issues Caution as 23 Dengue Cases Confirmed

Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Issues Caution as 23 Dengue Cases Confirmed

Bhosari Assembly Constituency: Unrest In Shiv Sena (UBT) Camp After Ajit Gavhane Joins NCP (SP)

Bhosari Assembly Constituency: Unrest In Shiv Sena (UBT) Camp After Ajit Gavhane Joins NCP (SP)

Briefs: Water Supply in Karad Disrupted, Ice-Cream Shop Owner Shot at in Saswad and More

Briefs: Water Supply in Karad Disrupted, Ice-Cream Shop Owner Shot at in Saswad and More

Explore Pune This Weekend (July 20 & 21): Old Pune Food Walk, Visapur Fort Trek And More

Explore Pune This Weekend (July 20 & 21): Old Pune Food Walk, Visapur Fort Trek And More

Pune Collector Suhas Diwase Reacts To Allegations Made By Puja Khedkar: 'I Have Not Received Any...

Pune Collector Suhas Diwase Reacts To Allegations Made By Puja Khedkar: 'I Have Not Received Any...