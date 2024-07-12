Explore Pune This Weekend (July 13 & 14): Old City Breakfast Walk, Royal Temples Heritage Walk And More

Shaniwar Wada | Gaurav Kadam

Pune is one of the most vibrant cities to be in for weekends, and this week is no exception. With a variety of food and heritage walks planned, there's something exciting for everyone. Check out the list below and make the most of your weekend by exploring the city.

1. Old City Breakfast Walk: Experience the authentic flavours of Pune as you visit restaurants that have been delighting taste buds for over 70 years. Guided by Jayesh Paranjape, there's no better way to start your morning than strolling through the historic old city, beginning from Mahatma Phule Mandai. Indulge in Puneri breakfast at various eateries renowned for their rich culinary heritage.

2. Royal Temples Heritage Walk: Join Pune Heritage Walks (PHW) to immerse yourself in the city's majestic royal history by visiting temples such as Kasba Ganpati Mandir, Peshwa Ganpati Mandir, Bhau Rangari Ganpati Mandir, Dagadusheth Ganpati Mandir, Belbaug Vishnu Mandir, and Tushibaug Ram Mandir. This guided tour takes place on Saturday from 9am to 11am, offering a glimpse into Pune's rich cultural heritage.

3. BRICK IT ON: Think LEGO is just for kids? Think again! This Saturday, adults can unleash their inner child at an exciting event in the city. Dive into the highly addictive activity of building LEGO sets, with access to over 60 stunning sets spanning various themes and difficulty levels. Choose from Technic, Creator, City, Friends, Star Wars, Avengers, and more!

4. The Sunday Morning Open Mic: Kickstart your Sunday with poetry and a steaming cup of tea! Hosted by Chaayos in partnership with Baithak & Beyond, this event invites you to share anything you desire—from music to stand-up comedy—at the open mic. Each performance will have a five-minute slot, ensuring a morning filled with creativity and community.

